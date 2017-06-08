Juniors on the podium in East qualifier

Young Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members Katie Tasker and Olivia Corner have boosted their chances of qualifying for the National Junior Championships after attaining podium finishes in the Eastern Region Qualifier.

Tasker won the TS3 race at the Walden Junior Triathlon while Corner finished runner-up in the TS2 event.

If both are successful in qualifying for the big one at Mallory Park in August it will be the first time PACTRAC will have had two members racing in the National Championships.

Tasker came out of the swim in contention and then opened up an unassailable lead on the bike. After a slick transition, she soon got into her running and was able to secure a comfortable win.

Corner grabbed second place despite having an issue on the bike course that lost her over 30 seconds. But she stayed composed, refused to panic and was able to maintain focus on the run.

PACTRAC results:

Tristart - 11th Josh Moore 12:55.

Tristar 2 - 2nd Olivia Corner 27:30; 17th Chloe Moore 35:36.

Tristar 3 - 1st Katie Tasker 35:02; 19th Toby Cooke 47:47.

Jonathan Oakey smashed his Mini-Series PB by 2:54 minutes when winning the second PACTRAC Mini-Series triathlon at Oundle.

Oakey won in 49.43 and that was over seven minutes clear of runner-up Steve Hope (56.30). Third was Ollie Rees in 56.42.

First lady in11th place in 59.46 was Susie Freeman.

A Novice-only wave was won by Stephen Comber in his first season in triathlon.

Four PACTRACers travelled to Chester for a World Championship qualifying race over the Standard distance of swim 1500m, bike 25 miles and run 6.25 miles. All gave a good account of themselves against 1, 300 of the best athletes in the country.

PACTRAC results: 308 Aaron Godden 2:25:16 AG 45; 347 Steve Hope 2:27:13 AG 25; 431 Andrea Robinett 2:31:53 AG 11; 531 Sarah Haslam 2:38:16 AG 13.

PACTRAC results at Tallington Lakes:

Sprint: 13 Gary Shoemake 1:26:51 AG 2; 17 Jon Webb 1:30:56 AG 2.

Standard: 13 Dave Patmore-Hill 2:37:08 AG 5.

Aquathlon: 6 Sarah McNair 52:40 AG 2.