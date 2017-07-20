JUNIOR OLYMPICS: Gold medal for Peterborough star

Have your say

Voyager Academy student Luke Clark has won a roller hockey gold medal with Team GB.

Netminder Clark (14), who is also a star junior with Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey club, was part of the GB Under 14 roller hockey team that claimed gold at the Junior Olympics in Corona, Anaheim.

Luke Clark wears his gold medal with pride.

And to complete a dream trip Clark kept a shut out in the final as GB thumped the United States Stripes 7-0 in the final.

GB had also hammered United States Stars 6-1 in the semi-final after dominating a round robin event featuring teams from Canada and Ecuador as well as USA.

“I can’t believe it,” Luke enthused. “A gold medal in an Olympic Games and a shut out against USA is incredible.

“This has really topped my season off after also winning the national finals with Phantoms before receiving a dream team all-star shirt from Phantoms Academy.

“But winning a gold medal with Team GB is just beyond my wildest dreams.”

Proud dad Toby Clark has travelled with Luke.

He added: “Wow, just wow! I am so pleased for Luke as all those years of hard work has paid off with an Olympic gold medal.

“I am so proud of everything Luke has achieved and we can’t wait to get back to show everyone the medals”.

Luke also picked up a silver medal with Team GB Under 16s.

That team were pipped 4-2 in the final by the United States.

Luke and Team GB have stayed on in the United States to compete in a club competition against world famous NHL names as Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and the Anaheim Ducks.