Joint winners in Peterborough’s Strongest Viking competition

There was a massive show of strength at the Ivy Leaf Club in Whittlesey recently as 30 musclemen from all over the country took part in a strongman contest.

Saxon Muscle hosted the ‘2017 Peterborough’s Strongest Viking’ competition and local celebrity Geoff Capes, a former holder of the World’s Strongest Man title, was the referee and Martin Cee, the voice of ‘Strongman TV’, acting as master of ceremonies.

Novice winner Andriejus Sasnauskas.

The contestants took part in five challenging events in three classes - novice, intermediate and open.

The Saxon Muscle-sponsored athlete Jamie Stevenson won the 16-ton lorry pull with the fastest time of 35.73 seconds while up and coming star Corey Mckinnon (18) from Peterborough won the 250kg car deadlift powering out 21 reps. Corey is also sponsored by Saxon Muscle and is definitely one to keep an eye out for.

The next two events - the log lifts and the super yoke - were championed by the grand giant Andrzej Krasowski, while the Conan’s Wheel finale was won by James Williams.

Williams from Surrey and Bedford giant Krasowski were joint winners of the open class.

Peterborough's 18 year-old Corey McKinnon.

RESULTS

Novice:

1st - Andriejus Sasnauskas; 2nd - Phil Rigby; 3rd - Jeff Merryweather.

Inters:

Novice runner-up Phil Rigby. Pictures: Aimee Mullin

1st - Conor Turner; 2nd - Mike Pinder; 3rd - Ian Sizer.

Open:

Joint 1st - Andrzej Krasowski & James Williams; 2nd - Jamie Stevenson.