It’s seven up for City at the Cambridge Regatta

Peterborough City Rowing Club enjoyed success both at home and abroad at the weekend.

They picked up seven wins at the Cambridge Autumn Regatta on the River Cam and made the podium three times at the World Masters Regatta in Copenhagen.

Ben Mackenzie was a winner at Cambridge.

Jo Canton, Anita Carter, Tim Ellis, Joan Heath, Hayley Marsters and Jack Ward were the veteran members who travelled to Denmark.

The prestigious event attracts hundreds of crews from around the world and competition was fierce.

Canton joined a Nottingham composite crew in the Women’s Masters E coxed fours for an impressive second-place finish.

Carter and Ellis entered the Mixed Masters D double sculls and took third place in their group, just three seconds behind a Swedish crew.

Canton and Marsters joined Cantabrigian and Nottingham scullers to secure third place in the Women’s Masters D quadruple sculls.

Over at Cambridge it was the club’s junior squad which provided four of the seven wins.

James Toynton and Alex Leverage made their way past a Cantabrigian crew before making light work of their Huntingdon opponents in the final of the J15 double sculls.

In the J16 events, Ben Mackenzie dominated the single sculling competition. He easily defeated Sudbury and Globe, then beat Broxbourne by four lengths.

In the final, his Cambridge 99 opponent managed to stay level for most of the race, but the local sculler had no reply to Mackenzie’s push towards the finish line as he won by a length and a half.

Sarah Watson produced similarly impressive results in the Women’s J17 single sculls.

She enjoyed a convincing win against London Youth Rowing Tradesmen opposition before beating a Broxbourne sculler by three lengths in the final.

Watson then joined Libby Jarvis, Emelia Drew and Lauren Shearman-Smith in the Women’s J18 quadruple sculls and they were four-length winners over London Youth Rowing in the final.

London Youth Rowing also lost out in the Women’s Novice single sculls final to Peterborough’s Stephanie Williams.

In the Women’s IM3 single sculls, Ilektra Apostolidou was in great form after a short break.

Apostolidou finished six lengths ahead of Maidstone Invicta in the first heat before winning the final against her Deben opponent.

The victory trail was completed by Ian Davis and Pete Dolby in the Masters D/E pairs, where they defeated X Press Boat Club in a straight final.