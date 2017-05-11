INTERNATIONAL EVENT: Stilton star Skelhon is back with a bang

Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon won an individual silver medal at the International Shooting Competitions in Germany, his first event since the 2016 Paralympic Games, to help Great Britain claim team gold.

Skelhon qualified in third for R6 (50m Rifle Prone Mixed SH1) and climbed a place in the final finishing behind old foe Veronika Vadivicova of Slovakia.

In qualification Skelhon scored 617.7.

Skelhon started the final in fine form with a 10.9 on his first shot.

After the first competition stage he led Vadivicova by 0.2.

However a 9.3 on his first elimination shot was enough to give the Slovak a lead she would not relinquish and 19.7 in the penultimate elimination round against Vadivicova’s 20.9 put paid to Skelhon’s chances of gold.

He finished on 249.7 with Vadivicova on 251.5, but Skelhon’s efforts were key to Great Britain winning the team gold.

Skelhon has won three Paralympic medals, a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, and silver and bronze medals at the London 2012 Olympics.

He is a former world and European champion.