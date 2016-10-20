Trophies are the top priority for Aussie import

Australian star Wehebe Darge insists he is only interested in silverware, not statistics.

The import forward has racked up seven points in his opening six Phantoms appearances – a haul which includes two goals.

And while the 24 year-old is already enjoying his English Premier League adventure, his sights are firmly set on honours.

Darge admitted: “Goals and assists are always nice, but stats are not my number one priority – I’m here to win a championship and hopefully I can produce the performances to help that.

“I hadn’t played for a few weeks before coming to England, but my fitness is definitely getting better now and that’s helping me on the ice.

“I’m really enjoying being part of this team and I’m pleased with how I’m starting to play.

“I think I’m showing I can perform at this level.

“It was good to help the guys get the win against Swindon. We did a lot of hard work in practice during last week and it showed in our performances.

“The bus trip home is usually pretty quiet after a loss, but that wasn’t the case on the way back from Basingstoke last Saturday as we knew we had played very well.

“We just couldn’t get the result there, but we did get it against Swindon.”

Darge is not the first Australian to play for a Peterborough side.

Jon Oddy appeared for Pirates in three seasons around the turn of the century and his younger brother, Greg, is captain of the Adelaide Adrenaline side that Darge represents in the Australian Hockey League.

But Darge hopes his move to these shores could spark opportunities for more talent from Down Under to grace the British game.

He added: “I expected the standard to be pretty good before I got here and that has proved to be correct.

“I’m not the first-ever Aussie to come over, but I’m definitely the first for a while.

“I think there are plenty of good players back home and it would be nice if me coming to Peterborough could lead to some other guys coming over here.

“I’m playing now in what is my off-season back home. There might be a bit of fatigue towards the end of our season, but I’ll try to fight through it as I want to win things with Phantoms.

“It’s been a good experience for me so far. I’m living with a fantastic couple who have been amazing hosts.

“They cooked me a beautiful roast last Sunday and I might have to ask for that again after having a good game!”