Slava feels his GB youngsters can clinch a medal

Slava Koulikov believes Great Britain’s bright young talents can win a World Championship (Division 1B) medal for the second successive year.

The Phantoms coach is an assistant to the national Under 20 squad, who compete against host nation Hungary, Italy, Romania, Poland and Ukraine in Budapest from this Sunday to Saturday, December 17.

Connor Glossop who will travel with the GB Under 20s this weekend. Picture: Tom Scott

And, after the Brits bagged bronze last year, Koulikov has high hopes for another successful tournament.

He said: “It is all about winning games of hockey and we go into the event in confident mood.

“It is a tough schedule with five games in six days, but hopefully we can follow up the bronze medals we won last year.

“We would obviously like to better that effort, but it is a case of taking one game at a time and seeing how the week pans out.”

The Phantoms chief is joined by two of his club players - defenceman Tom Stubley and forward Connor Glossop - in the Great Britain Under 20 party.