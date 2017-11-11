ROUND-UP: City of Peterborough Ladies lose perfect home record

City of Peterborough Ladies suffered a first home defeat of the East Premier Division season today (November 11),

A scrappy game against West Herts at Bretton Gate went in favour of the visitors who won the game with a poorly-defended run into the ‘D’ and sweet strike 10 minutes from the end.

It proved the only goal of the second half after the teams had turned round at the break 1-1, but how the always dangerous Jeorgia Carr failed to equalise in the final moments after a superb individual run only the defender who made a brilliant last-ditch tackle will know.

West Herts took advantage of a sloppy City start to score in the second minute, but Anna Faux equalised three minutes later after captain Robyn Gribble had intercepted a poor pass out of defence and slipped it into her path.

Tierney Augustine struck a post just before the break, but City struggled for fluency in the second half.

The defeat dropped City a place to third, but they travel to bottom club Old Loughtonians next weekend (November 18) who have lost all eight matches so far this season.

City host Loughborough Students in a first round tie in the revamped English Hockey Cup at Bretton Gate tomorrow (November 12, 12.30pm).