ROUND-UP: City of Peterborough Ladies lose in league and cup

City of Peterborough Ladies suffered a first home defeat of the East Premier Division season today (November 11),

And 24 hours later City delivered a plucky display against National League side Looughborough Students before losing 4-1 in the First Tier event of the English Hockey Championships (formerly the Hockey Association Cup).

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Loughborough Students. Photo: David Lowndes.

City started well against Loughborough and opened the scoring when teenage talent Jeorgia Carr lifted a shot into the roof of the net after a fine team passing move, but the class, fitness and pace of the students eventually told.

Loughborough were level by the break and converted a penalty corner soon after the re-start. They then took advantage of tired legs to stretch their advantage before the final whistle.

City now go into the Second Tier event.

A scrappy game against West Herts at Bretton Gate on Saturday went in favour of the visitors who won the game with a poorly-defended run into the ‘D’ and sweet strike 10 minutes from the end.

It proved the only goal of the second half after the teams had turned round at the break 1-1, but how the always dangerous Carr failed to equalise in the final moments after a superb individual run only the defender who made a brilliant last-ditch tackle will know.

West Herts took advantage of a sloppy City start to score in the second minute, but Anna Faux equalised three minutes later after captain Robyn Gribble had intercepted a poor pass out of defence and slipped it into her path.

Tierney Augustine struck a post just before the break, but City struggled for fluency in the second half.

The defeat dropped City a place to third, but they travel to bottom club Old Loughtonians next weekend (November 18) who have lost all eight matches so far this season.