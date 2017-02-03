PREVIEW: A great day for City of Peterborough, but they face a tough University exam next

City of Peterborough are closing back in on top spot in the East Premier A Division, but no-one at Bretton Gate is getting carried away.

While City were securing their expected 4-0 win at home to rock-bottom Chelmsford last weekend, East Premier A Division leaders Old Loughtonians were suprisingly drawing at home to Bedford.

City of Peterborough skipper Ross Booth during his side's easy win over Chelmsford in the East Premier A Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

Second-placed City, who travel to Cambridge University tomorrow (February 4), are now just a point off top spot and they have two games in hand.

“It was a good weekend for us,” City skipper Ross Booth said. “But there is a long way to go and several difficult fixtures to come.

“We have had problems at Cambridge University in each of the last two seasons so no-one in our camp is taking anything for granted.

“We will need to concentrate and keep our focus for the full 70 minutes. It will be another test for our improving squad.

“Having said that we go there confident as we have goals coming from all parts of the team and we have kept three clean sheets in a row.”

Booth was satisfied with the performance against Chelmsford, especially as City hadn’t played a Premier A Division match for six weeks.

City of Peterborough seconds kept top spot in the Premier B Division with a 5-1 win at Ipswich & East Suffolk. Paul Hillsdon, Nathan Foad and Brandan Andrew were among the City scorers.

City thirds, who are still without a win in Division One, led at half-ime in their game against Norwich City thanks to a Julian Catto goal, but conceded twice without reply after the break.

Bourne Deeping remain top of Division One after a 3-1 win over Upminster. They have a huge game at second-placed Wapping seconds tomorrow.

Second-placed City of Peterborough Ladies are three from three in East Division One North in 2017.

The latest win was the best as goals from player-of-the-match Anna Faux and Jeorgia Carr secured a 2-1 win at fourth-placed Harleston seconds.

City host mid-table Colchester tomorrow (Bretton Gate, 1pm). The top two win promotion.

It was a great Saturday (January 28) for Wisbech men and women. The men climbed off the bottom of the Premier B Division table with a 4-2 success at Cambridge University seconds.

Classy Dan Martell scored twice with Will Denny and Monty Shippey also on target. It was just a third win of the campaign for Wisbech.

And Wisbech Ladies came from 2-0 down in their East Premier Division match with Old Loughtonians to win 3-2.

Lisa Williamson scored all three goals.

It wasn’t such a happy day for Wisbech Ladies thirds who were hammered 18-0 by Ely in Division Three North West.