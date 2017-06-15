Weldon and Griffiths are back for Phantoms

Popular forward Will Weldon will be a Phantoms player for a seventh successive season.

The 24 year-old has agreed terms to represent the city club in National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) Division One South in 2017/18.

Weldon, from Nottingham, has already made 331 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2011.

Phantoms have also confirmed the return of emerging talent Owen Griffiths.

The 20 year-old Welshman hit 12 goals and 20 assists during a terrific debut season with the club.

Griffiths’ exploits earned three awards at the club’s end-of-season bash.