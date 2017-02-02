Search

TRANSFER NEWS: Phantoms take their Pick

Greg Pick in action for Manchester against Phantoms earlier this season. Picture: Tom Scott

Greg Pick has returned to Peterborough Phantoms.

Pick moved to Manchester Phoenix in the summer of last year after being with the Phantoms for four seasons, which included the Play-Off winning year.

This week Phoenix confirmed their withdrawal from competition for the remainder of the season.

Jason Buckman, assistant coach of the Phantoms, said: “I am really happy to see ‘Picker’ back with the Phantoms. I obviously know him pretty well from playing with him for the last few years.

“Picker plays with personality and lots of grit and determination. He plays a solid, simple defensive game, and I know he will fit back in really well and be a fantastic addition to the defense unit.”

Pick will be making his home debut on Saturday, against the Guildford Flames.