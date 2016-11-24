Teams don’t like visiting Planet Ice says Ferrara

Phantoms defenceman Robbie Ferrara loves the fact that Planet Ice is a place opponents hate.

The 26 year-old is sure the city club’s English Premier League opponents don’t enjoy their visits to the Bretton barn.

And he certainly helped to ensure high-flying Hull departed in miserable mood last Sunday after making the vital breakthrough to set Phantoms on the way to a terrific 2-0 win.

It was just the fourth goal of Ferrera’s long career (he is now in his ninth season in Phantoms colours) and it helped to earn a result which again highlighted their strength on home ice.

Phantoms have dropped only three points in front of their own fans this season.

Ferrara said: “We like playing in our rink and we like to put on a show for our fans.

“We play a high-tempo game which seems to be working for us and I think other teams dislike coming here.

“It’s always nice to score – it’s not something I manage to do too often – but the main thing is always helping the team to pick up the right result.

“I knew I had the chance to get a good shot in and saw we had a couple of guys screening just in front of the net.

“Luckily enough I was able to hit the target and it went in. We got a second goal soon after and picked up two really good points.

“We knew Hull have been averaging around five-and-a-half goals per game this season, so to keep them out for 60 minutes is a massive achievement.

“Everyone pulled their weight and did their jobs from start to finish – even when things were going against us.”

Ferrara – the middle of three hockey-playing siblings – has developed into a rock-solid performer at EPL level.

He is closing in on the milestone of 350 appearances for Phantoms, but is still determined to find ways bettering his reliable game.

He added: “I always have the target of improving on my last performance and I feel I’m progressing as a player.

“My job is primarily to stop other teams scoring and that’s the major part of my focus. If I can chip in with the odd goal or assist as well, that’s great.

“But the main thing is striving to get better and that’s something I’ve always done.”