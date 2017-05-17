SIGNING NEWS: Slava goes for Padi Power as Ales pens a new deal

Import star Ales Padelek insists there is nowehere else he would rather be after sealing a new deal with Phantoms.

The popular Czech forward has been confirmed as the city club’s first signing for the new era in National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) South.

Padelek has piled up 138 points in the past two seasons and is delighted to have the opportunity to extend his stay with the club.

He said: “The people I have met in my personal and hockey life in Peterborough fill me with every wish.

“The future is looking bright and I am very happy to be a part of it. I want to help the team succeed and work hard to win silverware.”

The vastly-experienced Padelek is now 37, but he is still regarded as a ‘franchise player’ by his coach Slava Koulikov.

The Phantoms chief said: “‘Padi’ is a guy who keeps himself in great shape and we all know the quality he possesses on the ice.

“He is a terrific creator and scorer of goals, and he is lethal from anywhere in the shooting zone.

“He still has an edge to his game and gives his all in every single shift.

“Any team that hopes to be successful needs a franchise player - and Padi is certainly one of those for Phantoms.

“He has produced a lot of points in the last two years and I have no doubt he will do the same again next season.”

Padelek is one of the two imports that the club is permitted to sign under NIHL rules.

Koulikov is working round the clock to assemble a roster for the Division One South season, which begins in September.

Phantoms will play in Conference B and face Chelmsford, Invicta, London Raider, Streatham and Swindon four times (twice at home and twice away).

They’ll also have one home fixture and one away date against the six teams in Conference A – Basingstoke, Bracknell, Cardiff, Milton Keynes Thunder, Oxford and Solent ahead of end of season play-offs.