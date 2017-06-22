SIGNING NEWS: Robbie returning again for Phantoms

Returning defenceman Robbie Ferrara insists he is looking forward to going into the unknown with Phantoms next season.

The 27 year-old has become one of the club’s senior blue-liners in recent campaigns, under the guidance of coach Slava Koulikov.

And he is excited about the challenges that lie ahead with Phantoms now playing in Division One South of the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL), which has become the sport’s second tier.

Ferrara said: “I’m glad to be back again and hopefully it will be another successful season.

“The fact we’re going into a new league with lots of unknown elements makes it exciting.

“I’m sure Slava will have us well-drilled as usual as we try to compete for more silverware.

Ferrara is the younger brother of Phantoms’ captain James Ferrara, and an older sibling of Great Britain international forward Luke Ferrara.

He joins Tom Norton and new recruit Ed Knaggs in being confirmed D-men for next season.

Coach Koulikov said: “Robbie is a local guy and always very proud to pull on the Phantoms jersey.

“He is a great guy to have around the locker room and someone I know I can always rely on.”