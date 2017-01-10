SIGNING NEWS: Play-off hero returns to city side

Peterborough Phantoms have brought one of their English Premier League play-off heroes of 2015 back to the club tonight (January 10).

Coach Slava Koulikov has swooped to sign forward Edgars Bebris from crisis club Manchester Phoenix on an 18-month contract.

The Latvian ace, who qualifies as a British player, left Phantoms to join Manchester during the summer and has performed well in the second tier’s bottom team, piling up 41 points (16 goals and 25 assists).

Koulikov said: “We are excited to bring Eddie back to the club and I know the guys will be pleased to see him in our changing room again.

“He is a popular player on and off the ice, and I’m, looking forward to having him in my plans – not just for the remainder of this season, but also next season.

“He brings a lot of qualities to the table and will certainly strengthen our roster in the run-up to the EPL Cup semi-final and the play-offs at the end of the season.

“It is not easy to bring in a player of his class during a season and I thank everyone who helped to make it happen.”

Bebris averaged very close to a point-per-game in his previous two-season spell with Phantoms.

He returns to their colours when they travel to Swindon this Saturday and then faces a quick reunion with Manchester, who are in financial turmoil and have axed all their imports, the following night.

He will make his first home appearance next Wednesday (January 18) when Phantoms entertain Telford in the first leg of the EPL Cup semi-final.