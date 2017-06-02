SIGNING NEWS: Norton back for a fourth season

Defenceman Tom Norton is returning to Peterborough Phantoms for a fourth consecutive season.

Head coach Slava Koulikov said: “Norts has been a key guy from day one and I am delighted he is staying for another season. Norts’ strengths are that he is an all-rounder, you can play him in any situation and he will do the job. He is a quality player, solid and reliable.

“Without a doubt he is my number one D and I would not change him for any other British D in the country. I and the team rely on him a lot and he knows that and embraces it.

“Norts is a true professional, team guy and leader. We want guys who want to be part of winning culture and Norts wants to win every game.

Norton said: “I’m really pleased to be back in Peterborough for another season. It’s become my second home and I have enjoyed every second of playing here, so it was a no-brainier to sign back.

“Slava is putting together another really competitive team as he has done every season so I’m excited to get the season going again and hopefully bring some more silverware to the club.”