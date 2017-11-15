SIGNING NEWS: King back between the pipes for Phantoms

Phantoms have drafted in a new netminder.

Locally born and based Euan King has returned to the club and will go straight into battle this weekend.

The 28 year-old came through the Peterborough junior system and represented Phantoms in the early stages of his senior career.

He also excelled against the city side recently when helping London Raiders to a 6-3 victory at Planet Ice in NIHL Division One South.

King is understood to have been on a week-to-week deal with the capital club which has allowed Phantoms to swoop.

“I’m looking forward to getting going with Phantoms,” said King. “And I’m excited to be pulling on the jersey again.

“The club have a very strong roster and it is great to be part of it. Hopefully I can do my bit to help the hunt for silverware this season.”

King is set to replace Adam Long as the club’s first-choice netminder. Long’s form has been a cause for concern during the early weeks of the season.

It is not currently clear if Long is to stay with the club.