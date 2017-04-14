SIGNING NEWS: Griffiths will be back again next season

Peterborough Phantoms coach Slava Kolikov has tied down ‘revelation’ Owen Griffiths for another season.

The 20 year-old Welsh wizard enjoyed a terrific debut campaign with the city club, contributing 32 points.

Griffiths, who earned a move to Phantoms after impressing Koulikov with his performances for the Great Britain Under 20 team, emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in the second tier of the sport.

Koulikov said: “Owen is an exciting British prospect and I’m delighted he will be playing his hockey in Peterborough again.

“We gave him an opportunity to prove himself last season and he grabbed it with both hands. He was a revelation.

“Owen started out as a fourth-line centre and was playing on the top line alongside an import by the end of the year.

“He is a fantastic guy to coach, he always excites the fans and he is loving his hockey - and hopefully he has even more to give next season.”

Griffiths’ return was confirmed at the club’s end-of-season awards bash last night (April 13).