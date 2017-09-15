SEASON PREVIEW: Owner wants to experience Saturday night fever at Planet Ice

Peterborough Phantoms owner Dave Lane hopes a new era will come complete with a new generation of fans.

The city club enter into the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) Division One South - the revamped second tier of the sport - with the majority of home games now taking place on Saturday nights, rather than the traditional Sunday slot.

Phantoms owners Dave and Jo Lane either side of former player Jesse Hammill.

Lane hopes the more family-friendly game nights will lead to more youngsters flocking through the doors at Planet Ice.

Lane said: “Saturday night is now hockey night in Peterborough.

“We saw a decline in the number of families experiencing the sport during last season.

“We reached out to schools, other clubs and organisations that cater for children to give them the chance to come along and sample what I firmly believe is one of the fastest and most exciting sports around.

“But the fact we played home games on a Sunday night always seemed to be a stumbling block.

“When entering into the new league structure, the option to stage home games on Saturdays on a regular basis became available – and we’re delighted to be able to do that.

“We’ll be launching a great marketing campaign to reach out to younger people.

“It will see hundreds of free tickets dished out in and around Peterborough, and we’re offering free entry to Under 10s.”

And Lane is sure any newcomers to the sport will like what they see as Phantoms launch a challenge for honours in the new second tier.

He added: “We’re in a new league, which means we’ll be up against new teams a lot of the time. I’m confident it won’t disappoint.

“I’m expecting a lot of great games with plenty of goals while seeing British players take the increased opportunities for them with fewer imports now around.”

Phantoms have certainly been popping in the goals during pre-season so they are hopeful of some decent attendances if that keeps up.

Phantoms’ admission prices have been set at £14 for adults, £12 for students, £10 for OAPs, £7 for children aged 10-16, and free for Under 10s this season. They also do a £35 family ticket which gains entry for two adults and two children.