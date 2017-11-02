PLAYER INTERVIEW: Glenn glad he joined the Phantoms ‘family’

Summer signing Glenn Billing is loving Peterborough Phantoms life - as he targets another hefty haul of honours.

The 20 year-old was part of the Milton Keynes Lightning side which completed an honours double in the old second tier of the sport - the English Premier League - last season. They beat Phantoms over two legs in the final of the EPL Cup and then captured the play-off crown.

And Billing has been an impressive figure in the opening weeks of the 2017/18 season, racking up 17 points in 13 appearances in all competitions for a Phantoms team who sit at the NIHL Division One South summit with a perfect nine-game record, have reached the latter stages of the NIHL Autumn Cup and looked well placed to advance in the NIHL National Cup as well.

Despite at impressive list of efforts so far, the forward is adamant Phantoms have not fulfilled their full potential as yet.

“I’m loving it here,” said Billing. “The club is run well with a real family feel to it and Slava (coach Koulikov) has put a great team together.

“We’re on a good run and we want to keep that going. Our goal is to win everything we can and we’ve definitely got another level to reach.

“What we’ve done so far is good, but there is no doubt we can get better. We all feel we have more than what we have given so far and I’m sure Slava will bring that out of us.

“No-one knew what the standard was going to be like this year with the new league, but Slava had a clear plan to put together the best team he could and I was lucky enough to be incorporated into it.

“Winning the cup and play-offs with Milton Keynes was a great feeling. Hopefully I can use those experiences to help Peterborough win silverware this season.

“Everyone is going to want to take points off us, but we’ll turn that into a good thing and it motivates us more to keep pushing on.

“We knew the start was key and every game is important in a shorter season than we have been used to in the past.”

Billing will feature in the Phantoms side again this Saturday (November 4) when they entertain London Raiders at Planet Ice (7pm) - and the club’s latest NIHL Division One South outing is one of personal significance to the forward.

“I basically grew up playing in Romford which is where the London Raiders originate from,” added Billing. “I watched them every Sunday. My first game was when I was only a few months old.

“I played all the way up through the junior system until I was 15 when I went to the Okanagan Academy in Swindon.

“The rink in Romford closed a few years ago, but there is a new one opening in February so maybe there will be hockey there again.

I’ve played with nearly half of their team in my childhood. I’ve got lots of friends there, but once the puck drops it’s game-time and the only thing I’ll be worrying about is getting the two points for Phantoms.”

Billing is on a two-way deal with Phantoms and MK Lightning, who now ply their trade in the Elite League. That means he benefits from frequent ice-time around some top players.