Phantoms pair get Great Britain call for Slovakia trip

Two Phantoms players have been named in the Great Britain Under 20 squad for a pre-World Championship training camp.

Defenceman Tom Stubley and forward Connor Glossop feature in a 22-man party who will travel to Slovakia early next month.

They are due to face the Slovakian Under 20 side and two club outfits during a week-long stay in Eastern Europe from October 3 to 7.

Stubley and Glossop will have the opportunity to stake their claims for places in the final squad for a World Championship event in Hungary in December.

Phantoms chief Slava Koulikov is an assistant coach of the GB Under 20 squad.