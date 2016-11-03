Phantoms hoping for some fireworks

Phantoms are hoping for fireworks of their own this Saturday night.

The city side will bid to complete a clean sweep of home successes against Swindon when they roll into Planet Ice (7pm).

They’ve already sunk the Wildcats 6-1 and 3-1 in the early weeks of this season and Koulikov hopes his men can continue to entertain and triumph when the teams meet in Bretton for the final time.

He said: “We have done well in the previous two home games against Swindon, and I’m pretty pleased with our form in our own rink overall.

“We always try to entertain our fans while playing winning hockey.

“We’ve managed to do that in our recent home games and hopefully it can continue.

“The supporters are the ones who pay the bills and I want to thank them for their backing. They are always behind us regardless of whether we are up or down.

“It is true that we always tend to have a smaller crowd when we play at home on a Saturday rather than a Sunday.

“It is not always easy for fans to make it to games when we clash with things like firework displays, but hopefully as many people as possible can get along.”

Phantoms then face a near 400-mile round trip this Sunday when they meet Manchester for the first time.

The Phoenix, who signed defenceman Greg Pick and forward Edgars Bebris from Phantoms in the summer, are currently based at the Fylde Coast Ice Arena in Blackpool, where the puck will drop at 5pm.

They also expect to have a new import in their ranks by the time Phantoms arrive in the north-west after releasing Czech forward Jakub Langhammer earlier in the week.