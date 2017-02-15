Phantoms have a Long way to go

Adam Long insists he is more than ready to fill Phantoms’ netminding void after sampling ice hockey on the international stage.

The 21 year-old picked up back-to-back man-of-the-match awards last weekend when replacing the injured Janis Auzins.

“It is always nice to be recognised, but I would much rather Phantoms have won two games than me pick up two man-of-the-match awards.

“Looking back at the weekend, I made a couple of mistakes and there were a few goals that I would like back.

“I’ll be working hard in practice and try to make the most of any opportunities I get.

“I’m always happy to step in whenever I’m needed.”

Phantoms’ 6-5 win in Sheffield last Sunday and 4-1 defeat to Milton Keynes on Sunday came only days after Long returned from playing for Great Britain in the World University Winter Games in Kazhakstan.

He featured in a first-ever win for GB in the competition when they beat Korea 3-1 in an elimination game.

Great Britain finished in 10th place after previously finishing bottom of a group featuring USA, Canada and Slovakia.

Long said: “We were in a very tough group, but we kept the scores down as much as we could.

“We then managed to pick up a win against Korea. It was great to be a part of GB’s first-ever success in the Games.

“We’ve qualified for 2019 in Russia and I’m hoping to be involved again.”

Long studies physical education and sports coaching at Anglia Ruskin University in the city.

He hopes to have a career as a disability PE teacher.