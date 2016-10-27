Norton gets a GB call-up

Phantoms defenceman Tom Norton has been called into the Great Britain squad.

The 26 year-old has been named in a 43-man party for two international clashes against Norway next week.

The two nations meet in Nottingham on Tuesday and Cardiff on Wednesday with GB coach Pete Russell set to name different rosters for both games.

Norton is scheduled to feature in the game in his home city, Nottingham, and Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov is delighted for him.

Koulikov said: “Tom has been the top British defenceman in the EPL for the last two years. I’m very pleased that he has been recognised with a call up by GB.”

Former Phantoms man Luke Ferrara, now of Elite League outfit Sheffield Steelers, has also made the squad for the game in Nottingham.

City man David Clarke, a legend of the sport, also features in the Nottingham line-up while Lewis Hook, who now plays his club hockey for Milton Keynes, is in the Cardiff side.