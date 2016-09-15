New team but Phantoms fighting spirit remains

There might have been plenty of changes in personnel at Phantoms during the summer, but all the old spirit and desire remain.

That was the message from forward Will Weldon in the wake of an opening weekend of the English Premier League season which started with disappointment and finished with delight.

Phantoms were beaten 2-1 in Sheffield in their first outing last Saturday, but they delivered an instant and impressive response when thumping Swindon 6-1 at Planet Ice the following night.

Weldon said: “We were very disappointed with what we produced in Sheffield.

“We only really turned up for about 10 of the 60 minutes and got what we deserved from the game, but we put it right with a really pleasing bounce-back win against Swindon.

“A result like that, coming so early in a season in which we have so many new faces in our roster, is a big positive.

“Swindon probably have more quality than us man-for-man, but that’s not worth anything without the right systems and desire to be successful, and that’s what we have.

“We do have a lot of new guys, but we still have the best coach in the league and his philosophies clearly work.

“We’ve not necessarily got the biggest team or the strongest players, but we’re looking to be physical, roll through the lines and tie opposing teams down.”

And Weldon has no problem with Phantoms being classed as outsiders for EPL glory. He insists they will quietly go about the business of securing a play-off spot and finishing as high as possible in the standings.

Weldon added: “There are a lot of good teams in this league and plenty of them will think they are in with a shout of the title. People might well see us as outsiders this year, but we don’t have a problem with that.

“We’ll just concentrate on picking up the results and hopefully get ourselves into the mix at the end of the season.”