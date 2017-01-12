More injury worries as Robson is ruled out

Phantoms will be without one concussed defenceman this weekend - and will make a late decision over the participation of another.

Scott Robson became the club’s latest casualty when on the receiving end of a centre-ice hit in the final period of a 6-3 success against Sheffield last Sunday night.

Coach Slava Koulikov confirmed the 21 year-old will play no part in away clashes at Swindon this Saturday, and Manchester the following night.

Koulikov is still monitoring the progress of fellow blue-liner, Ben Russell, who missed both games last weekend due to concussion. He could return.

Forward Will Weldon continues to be sidelined with knee damage while Marc Levers is playing on occasions while awaiting hernia surgery.

Koulikov said: “I don’t think I’ve ever known a season in which a team has had injury problems like this.

“I remember us having nine guys out a couple of years ago, but those injuries were all pretty close together.

“We had a tough few weeks, got through them and then had the players back for the rest of the season.

“But this season is really tough. I don’t think we’ve ever really had a full roster and it doesn’t look like it will happen for a while either.

“If we get one guy back, then we seem to lose another one.

“It’s a situation we’re having to work through very carefully.”

Netminder Janis Auzins and star defenceman Tom Norton both missed a 6-1 defeat at Basingstoke last Saturday night due to ‘slight knocks’.

They both returned against Sheffield when illness ruled out Robbie Ferrara.