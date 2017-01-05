Medcalf likely to get more EPL action

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov insists he has no qualms about throwing homegrown youngster Callum Medcalf into English Premier League battle.

The 18 year-old defenceman has featured in the club’s three most recent games and is set for further action this coming weekend due to the injury to Ben Russell.

Medcalf is a ‘prospect’ player which means he plays regular for the Islanders at English National League level while training with Phantoms - and stepping up whenever required by Koulikov for games.

“I like Callum a lot,” said Koulikov. “He comes in, works hard and always has a smile on his face.

“He wants to play regularly for Phantoms and he is determined to fight for the chance to do that.

“He has practised with us for a while and had a couple of games at the end of last season.

“We’ve been using him again recently.

“He played really well in the win in Bracknell last week and had shifts in both New Year games against Sheffield as well.

“It is a case of slowly nurturing him and giving him opportunities when the time is right.”