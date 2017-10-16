MATCH REPORT: Streatham 1, Phantoms 7: Seven up for perfect city side

It’s seven up for Peterborough Phantoms!

The city side extended their perfect NIHL Division One South start with a seventh successive league victory when triumphing 7-1 at Streatham last night (October 15)

Tom Norton was in the thick of the action for Phantoms in Streatham.

Forward Nathan Salem did much of the damage in South London with a four-goal haul on a night when Phantoms punished the poor discipline of their hosts with five powerplay strikes against a side who racked up 96 minutes worth of penalties.

Their skipper Adam Carr departed for a high-sticking offence that left Tom Norton bloodied in the opening minute of the second period. Norton then scored during the five-minute powerplay which followed!

And netminder Matt Colclough was then dismissed for fighting in the final session following a flashpoint with Phantoms captain James Ferrara.

Just as in the reverse fixture, Phantoms had to be patient as they searched for a breakthrough which arrived late in the opening session. Salem was the man to provide it before the goals began to flow in the second period.

Norton doubled the lead before Will Weldon struck during another numerical advantage. Streatham replied with their only goal before Phantoms sealed victory with two further strikes – a Salem powerplay effort and a Ferrara finish – in the final 65 seconds of the period.

The two remaining goals were both provided by Salem in the final stanza – the second of those during the powerplay that followed Colclough’s expulsion.

Phantoms now sit three points clear at the NIHL Division One summit ahead of a top-of-the-table clash against likely title rivals Swindon at Planet Ice this Saturday (October 21, 7pm).

That is their only fixture of the coming weekend.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

Streatham

32:53 Warman ass: Doughty/Ranson

Phantoms

18:07 Salem ass: Weldon/Jamieson

24:04 Norton (PP) ass: Pliskauskas/J. Ferrara

26:26 Weldon (PP) ass: Salem/Jamieson

38:55 Salem (PP) ass: Billing/Jamieson

39:53 J. Ferrara ass: Griffiths/Pliskauskas

46:31 Salem ass: Weldon

54:31 Salem (PP) unassisted

Men-of-the-match

Streatham – Jacob Ranson

Phantoms – Nathan Salem