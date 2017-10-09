MATCH REPORT: Sheffield 1, Phantoms 5: Six in a row for Slava’s side after Steel City success

Head coach Slava Koulikov saluted a third successive four-point weekend from his flourishing Peterborough Phantoms.

The city men eased to a 5-1 victory against Sheffield Steeldogs in their NIHL Autumn Cup opener yesterday (October 8) – comprehensively out-shooting and out-scoring their hosts to stretch their winning streak to six games.

Glen Billing scored twice for Phantoms against Sheffield.

And while the latest triumph wasn’t quite a Sunday afternoon stroll in the Group 1 clash at iceSheffield, it did complete a pleasing cup double after a high-scoring home success against Hull in the NIHL National Cup the previous evening.

“It was a good road win,” said Koulikov. “We controlled most of the game to pick up a pleasing result.

“I’m happy with another four-point weekend after beating two very tough teams.”

The unusually early 1pm start certainly didn’t catch Phantoms cold as they struck twice in the opening three minutes.

Glenn Billing needed just 55 seconds to make the breakthrough before Nathan Salem doubled the advantage.

Steeldogs import Adrian Palak halved the arrears when being the only home player to beat Phantoms netminder Adam Long, who dealt with the 22 other efforts he faced.

Another quick double-salvo put Phantoms in control in the second period. Leigh Jamieson, who had a hand in the club’s other four goals, added the third himself before Billing bagged his second to continue a prolific weekend following a Saturday hat-trick.

And both of those players were credited with assists when player-coach Tom Norton sealed victory early in the final session as Phantoms made light of the absence of import forward Ales Padelek due to illness.

“The line of ‘Jaimo’, Glenn and Nathan performed really well,” added Koulikov. “We’re scoring plenty of goals and it was also good to see Adam do well at the other end.”

Phantoms return to NIHL Division One South action at the weekend.

They will bid to extend a 100 per-cent start in that competition when entertaining Invicta Dynamos on Saturday (October 14, 7pm) ahead of a trip to Streatham the following night (October 15, 6.45pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

Sheffield

8:42 Palak ass: Calvert/Brownley

Phantoms

0:55 Billing ass: Jamieson/Knaggs

2:43 Salem ass: Billing/Jamieson

25:31 Jamieson ass: Salem/Knaggs

28:45 Billing ass: Salem/Jamieson

41:45 Norton ass: Jamieson/Billing

Men-of-the-match

Sheffield – Andrew Hirst

Phantoms – Leigh Jamieson