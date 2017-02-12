MATCH REPORT: Peterborough Phantoms win a high-scoring thriller

Peterborough Phantoms triumphed in an 11-goal thriller last night (February 11).

The city side recorded a 6-5 success on the road against Sheffield Steeldogs in the English Premier League.

A goal and an assist for Phantoms' Marc Levers in Sheffield.

Slava Koulikov’s men led for the majority of the iceSheffield showdown despite managing barely half of the shots on goal of their hosts.

But Phantoms managed to bury half-a-dozen of their 23 on-target attempts whereas Sheffield managed to put away five of their 45.

Phantoms hit the front courtesy of Marc Levers who then had a hand in their second goal from Darius Pliskauskas.

There were two goals in the space of just nine seconds in the final minute of the opening session as Owen Griffiths extended the Phantoms’ advantage before Steeldogs man Macauley Heywood swiftly cut it again.

Two goals for Phantoms from Owen Griffiths in Sheffield last night.

The teams then traded four goals in the second period with Robbie Ferrara and Griffiths (on a delayed penalty) striking for Phantoms. Sheffield import Adrian Palak and Heywood were the men to reply.

The remaining goals all arrived in a frantic finale to the final session with a pair of Liam Kirk efforts for the Steeldogs sandwiching what proved to be a clincher for Phantoms from Ales Padelek.

The home side pulled netminder James Hadfield with just over half-a-minute remaining, but they couldn’t find a leveller as Phantoms pocketed two more points.

Phantoms remain third in the EPL standings ahead of a home derby clash against second-placed Milton Keynes tonight (February 12) 5.30pm.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

SHEFFIELD

19:24 Heywood ass: Calvert/Morgan

25:01 Palak ass: Lascek/Morgan

38:45 Heywood ass: Smith/Calvert

57:28 Kirk (PP) ass: Bosas/Lascek

58:30 Kirk ass: Bosas/Lascek

PHANTOMS

8:21 Levers ass: N. Long

13:33 Pliskauskas ass: Levers/Bebris

19:15 Griffiths ass: Bebris/Darge

24:09 R. Ferrara ass: Pliskauskas/Bebris

31:59 Griffiths (DP) ass: Darge

57:51 Padelek ass: Stepanek/Susters

Men-of-the-match

SHEFFIELD – Macauley Heywood

PHANTOMS – Adam Long