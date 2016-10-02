MATCH REPORT: No goals and no points for Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms drew a double blank on the road last night (October 1), failing to score and failing to pick up any points at Hull Pirates.

They lost their latest English Premier League clash 3-0 and have dropped to seventh in the EPL table. Pirates are third.

Phantoms fell behind after 55 seconds when experienced forward Jason Hewitt struck but rallied for the remainder of the first period. They had 11 shots on goal compared to Pirates’ four.

But a tight second period ended goalless and it remained at 1-0 until the third period.

With Phantoms pushing hard for the equaliser they were twice caught on the breakaway. First Jamie Chilcott netted on the powerplay and then with 14 minutes left Lee Bonner wrapped it up with a third.

Phantoms were without talisman netminder Janis Auzins through injury but Adam Long proved an able deouty.

In the Pirates goal Jordan Marr recorded the first shut-out in Pirates’ history.

Man-of-the-match for Phantoms was Sam Towner and for Pirates Bonner.