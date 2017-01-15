MATCH REPORT: Near perfection from the Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms delivered a near-perfect away performance to collect a fine English Premier League success last night (January 14).
The city men triumphed 2-0 at Swindon to retain their third place in the second-tier standings.
The goals arrived just over 90 seconds before and after the first break in Wiltshire as Martins Susters provided an opener at 18:28 and Ales Padelek doubled the advantage on 21:34.
Susters’ strike was assisted by the returning Edgars Bebris, who collected the player-of-the-match gong in his first outing for Phantoms after rejoining on an 18-month deal.
The victory came complete with a 36-shot shut-out for netminder Janis Auzins, while back-up Adam Long also dealt with the one shot he faced during a brief 25-second appearance on the ice.
Keeping out the Wildcats for the full 60 minutes was a fine effort for a Phantoms side missing two of their leading defencemen in the concussed pair of Ben Russell and Scott Robson.
The clean sheet included a fine demonstration of penalty-killing late in the second period when Phantoms held firm during two minutes of five-on-three for Swindon.
Phantoms have an excellent opportunity to complete a four-point weekend when they travel to Widnes tonight (January 15, 6.30pm) to face crisis club Manchester.
The game against the rock-bottom Phoenix is still going ahead even though their owner, Neil Morris, stepped aside from the troubled outfit yesterday.
MATCH DETAILS
Goals
SWINDON
None
PHANTOMS
18:28 Susters ass: Bebris
21:34 Padelek ass: Stepanek/Norton
Men-of-the-match
SWINDON – Jan Kostal
PHANTOMS – Edgars Bebris