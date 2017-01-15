MATCH REPORT: Near perfection from the Phantoms

Peterborough Phantoms delivered a near-perfect away performance to collect a fine English Premier League success last night (January 14).

The city men triumphed 2-0 at Swindon to retain their third place in the second-tier standings.

Edgars Bebris was back in action for Phantoms at Swindon.

The goals arrived just over 90 seconds before and after the first break in Wiltshire as Martins Susters provided an opener at 18:28 and Ales Padelek doubled the advantage on 21:34.

Susters’ strike was assisted by the returning Edgars Bebris, who collected the player-of-the-match gong in his first outing for Phantoms after rejoining on an 18-month deal.

The victory came complete with a 36-shot shut-out for netminder Janis Auzins, while back-up Adam Long also dealt with the one shot he faced during a brief 25-second appearance on the ice.

Keeping out the Wildcats for the full 60 minutes was a fine effort for a Phantoms side missing two of their leading defencemen in the concussed pair of Ben Russell and Scott Robson.

The clean sheet included a fine demonstration of penalty-killing late in the second period when Phantoms held firm during two minutes of five-on-three for Swindon.

Phantoms have an excellent opportunity to complete a four-point weekend when they travel to Widnes tonight (January 15, 6.30pm) to face crisis club Manchester.

The game against the rock-bottom Phoenix is still going ahead even though their owner, Neil Morris, stepped aside from the troubled outfit yesterday.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

SWINDON

None

PHANTOMS

18:28 Susters ass: Bebris

21:34 Padelek ass: Stepanek/Norton

Men-of-the-match

SWINDON – Jan Kostal

PHANTOMS – Edgars Bebris