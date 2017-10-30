MATCH REPORT: Invicta 1, Phantoms 5: Won every game, top scorers, meanest defence and a hat-trick hero

Peterborough Phantoms continued their winning streak with a smooth away success last night (October 29).
Owen Griffiths hit a hat-trick in a 5-1 triumph at Gillingham-based Invicta which stretched their perfect start to the NIHL Division One South to nine games. Slava Koulikov’s men have now won 11 successive matches in all competitions.
Table-topping Phantoms are also the highest scorers in the division. They have found the twine 57 times in their league outings and boast arguably the meanest defence having conceded only 13 goals. Basingstoke have shipped one fewer, but have played two fewer matches.
Phantoms had to kill a couple of penalties before they hit the front through a powerplay goal from Ales Padelek last night.
That was the only breakthrough of the opening session but the visitors’ lead doubled early in the middle stanza when Griffiths struck for the first time.
He completed his treble with two further goals which arrived less than two minutes apart – the first of them a short-handed effort and the second an unassisted strike.
Former Phantoms man Mason Webster grabbed a consolation for the hosts when netting on a powerplay in the third period, but Padelek had the final say when completing the scoring with 61 seconds to go.
Phantoms face two league clashes this weekend. They entertain London Racers at Planet Ice on Saturday (November 4, 7pm) before heading to Swindon the following day (November 5, 6.15pm)
MATCH DETAILS
Goals
Invicta
48:43 M. Webster (PP) ass: Fowler/Jackson
Phantoms
14:46 Padelek (PP) ass: Weldon/Salem
22:16 Griffiths ass: Jamieson/Norton
32:41 Griffiths (SH) ass: Robson
34:18 Griffiths unassisted
58:59 Padelek ass: Salem/Weldon
Men-of-the-match
Invicta – Ondrej Zosiak
Phantoms – Scott Robson