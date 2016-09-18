MATCH REPORT: A pointless trip as Lightning strike

Peterborough Phantoms’ wait for their first away points of the new English Premier League season continued as they suffered derby defeat last night (September 17).

The city team went down 4-1 at fierce rivals Milton Keynes Lightning after briefly holding the lead early on.

Former Phantoms' star Milan Baranyk scored for MK against his old club.

Phantoms did provide the breakthrough in Buckinghamshire as Ales Padelek grabbed his first goal of the season on 7:01.

But their advantage proved to be short-lived as Milton Keynes levelled exactly four minutes later through new Polish import Mikolaj Lopuski and then hit the front through a more familiar overseas player.

Milan Baranyk moved between the clubs during the summer and put his new employers ahead with 18:22 on the clock.

The line of Lopuski, Baranyk and another ex-Phantoms man, Craig Scott, caused countless problems and it was no surprise when they conjured another goal early in the second session.

Ales Padalek scored the Phantoms goal in MK.

Lopuski was the scorer at 21:55 before Bobby Chamberlain completed the scoring at 33:40.

Tempers frayed in the closing stages as Phantoms defenceman Ben Russell traded punches with MK import Frantisek Bakrlik, while Will Weldon also exchanged blows with goalscorer Chamberlain.

The city side did complete the remaining 85 seconds with a five-on-three powerplay, but they couldn’t reduce their arrears.

“The scoreline was a fair reflection of the game,” admitted Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov. “MK were the stronger and better team, and there is no doubt they deserved their victory.

“We all know that MK have built a side to win the league, but we started well against them and got ourselves ahead.

“We then should have made more of a couple of powerplays in the first period, but we wasted them in all honesty and that was probably a turning point of the game.

“MK gained some momentum, scored quick goals and it was always going to be tough to come back from behind against such a strong side.”

Phantoms continue a tough weekend when they host reigning champions Basingstoke at Planet Ice tonight (September 18, 5.30pm).

The Bison picked up their first win of the season last night when thrashing likely bottom side Bracknell 8-1.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

Milton Keynes

11:01 Lopuski ass: Baranyk/Odrobny

18:22 Baranyk ass: Jamieson/Lopuski

21:55 Lopuski ass: Baranyk/Scott

33:40 Chamberlain ass: Jamieson/Emersic

Phantoms

7:01 Padelek ass: J. Ferrara

Men-of-the-match

Milton Keynes – Mikolaj Lopuski

Phantoms – Ales Padelek