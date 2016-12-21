LATEST NEWS: Phantoms let two players go

Peterborough Phantoms have released two players this morning (December 21) - and tied down another for next season.

Defenceman Craig Wallis and forward Connor Glossop have both been let go by the city club.

Connor Glossop.

The Nottingham-based pair are both well down the pecking order in their respective positions.

Coach Slava Koulikov said: “We brought in a lot of young players and we are pleased to see many of them making good progress.

“That has led to more competition for places and that is why we have decided to say farewell to Connor and Craig.”

But Phantoms have handed a contract for the 2017/18 campaign to local lad James White.

The Castor teenager has racked up six points (one goal, five assists) so far this season after starting as a fringe figure.

Koulikov added: “James was our 13th forward at the start of the season, but he has worked hard, earned his opportunities and got himself into the top 12.”