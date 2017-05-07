LATEST NEWS: Phantoms know where they are going next season

Peterborough Phantoms will play in Division One South of the National Ice Hockey League in 2017-18.

The city side will play in a six-team Conference B section, but they will also compete against teams in the A section.

Teams in the same conference play each other four times and teams in the opposite conference twice. There will also be a cup competition involving eight teams.

The league season will run from September 2/3 to April 7/8.

Conference A: Basingstoke Bison, Bracknell Bees, Cardiff Fire, Milton Keynes Thunder, Oxford City Stars, Solen Devils.

Conference B: Chelmsford Chieftains, Invicta Dynamoes, London Raiders, Peterborough Phantoms, Streatham, Swindon Wildcats.

Peterborough Phantoms 2 will play in a 13-team NIHL South Division Two.