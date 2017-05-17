LATEST NEWS: Ferrara has earned a testimonial

Phantoms have granted one of their finest servants a testimonial next season.

Captain James Ferrara will start a 10th full campaign with the city club when they move into National Ice Hockey League South – and it will be the fifth in which he serves as captain.

Ferrara is closing in on the fine achievement of 500 appearances for Phantoms after passing a century of goals during last term.

He said: “I’m just as thrilled as ever to be continue playing for a great club.

“Everyone is well aware of all the changes to the league structures and teams we’ll be facing, but I know Phantoms will remain as professional and competitive as we have been in recent years.

“The season is shaping up to feature exciting hockey, and I have full faith in Slava and the management team to put the best possible product on the ice.

“I believe we will be in a position to win silverware and being offered a testimonial later this year was a proud moment. It is not something that most hockey players ever rhave the opportunity to stage.

“It will be a great way to celebrate my time at Phantoms with some really good friends and our amazing fans.”

No date has yet been finalised for the celebration of a career in which the 29 year-old, who is equally comfortable as a defenceman or forward, has actually already iced for the club in 12 different seasons.

He is one of three brothers who have all represented the club with distinction. Defenceman Robbie is also expected to return next season while fellow sibling Luke now stars in the Elite League for Sheffield Steelers.

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov said: “Jimmy is a true captain, a natural leader on and off the ice, and always puts team success first.

“He is always prepared to switch roles for the good of the club and I’m delighted the management have decided to reward his long and excellent service with a testimonial.

“Jimmy is a true professional and a great role model for all of the young players in our junior system.”