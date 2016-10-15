INTERVIEW: Modest Marc only wants team glory

Modest Marc Levers insists he would gladly swap personal success for team triumphs.

Levers has launched his fourth season in Phantoms colours in red-hot form with 11 points in the club’s opening 10 English Premier League games.

The 35 year-old has already contributed five goals and six assists for a city side who have slipped to third-bottom in the standings while also being the league’s third-lowest scorers.

“I didn’t actually realise I was the leading scorer until someone told me the other day,” said Levers.

“I’ve never been the sort of player who sits counting points, but my game has probably changed over the years and my numbers seem to be going up.

“It might be down to reading the game a bit better, or it could just be the luck of being in the right place at the right time.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m pleased to have started the season well, but I’m sure my name won’t be up there at the top of the points list at the end of the season.

“In all honesty I would quite happily have no goals or assists next to my name if it meant the team were winning a few more games.”

Levers is one point clear of Czech import Ales Padelek (five goals, five assists) in the Phantoms scoring stakes.

Captain James Ferrara, and imports Petr Stepanek and Darius Pliskauskas, all have seven points to their names while recent recruit Wehebe Darge has made an encouraging start with four points from as many games.