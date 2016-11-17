ICE HOCKEY: Phantoms netminder is off to Kazakhstan

Peterborough Phantoms netminder Adam Long has been included in the the GB men’s university squad to play in a tournament in Kazakhstan next year.

The tournament is the 28th Winter Universiade, being held in Almanty, and GB will take on some of the leading ice hockey nations in the world from January 29 to February 8.

The full GB squad:

James Scott – Sheffield Hallam

Lucas Branin – University of Tampa

Montgomer Gailer – Oxford Brookes

Ivan Antonov – Royal Holloway University of London

Joseph Aston – Nottingham Trent University

Thomas Hovell – Nottingham Trent University

Christian Johnson – University of Aberdeen

Thomas Parkinson – Leeds Beckett University

Adam Long – Anglia Ruskin UCP

Matthew Croyle – Sheffield Hallam University

Alexander Sampford – Surrey

Jackson Price – Cardiff Metropolitan University

Liam Charnock – Sheffield Hallam University

Michael Mawer – Sheffield Hallam University

Andreas Siagris – Imperial College of London

Daniel Rose – St Marys

Christopher Fox – University College London

Stuart Mogg – Southampton Solent University

Elliott Dewey – University of Portsmouth

Joseph Gretton – Nottingham Trent University

Samuel Cheema – Kingston University

Christopher Cooke – St Marys

Staff

Andrew Miller – Team Manager

Matt Bradbury – Head Coach

Simon Hopkins – Asst Coach

Andrew Marshall – Equipment Manager / Fitness Coach