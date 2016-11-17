ICE HOCKEY: Phantoms netminder is off to Kazakhstan

Peterborough Phantoms netminder Adam Long has been included in the the GB men’s university squad to play in a tournament in Kazakhstan next year.
The tournament is the 28th Winter Universiade, being held in Almanty, and GB will take on some of the leading ice hockey nations in the world from January 29 to February 8.
The full GB squad:
James Scott – Sheffield Hallam
Lucas Branin – University of Tampa
Montgomer Gailer – Oxford Brookes
Ivan Antonov – Royal Holloway University of London
Joseph Aston – Nottingham Trent University
Thomas Hovell – Nottingham Trent University
Christian Johnson – University of Aberdeen
Thomas Parkinson – Leeds Beckett University
Adam Long – Anglia Ruskin UCP
Matthew Croyle – Sheffield Hallam University
Alexander Sampford – Surrey
Jackson Price – Cardiff Metropolitan University
Liam Charnock – Sheffield Hallam University
Michael Mawer – Sheffield Hallam University
Andreas Siagris – Imperial College of London
Daniel Rose – St Marys
Christopher Fox – University College London
Stuart Mogg – Southampton Solent University
Elliott Dewey – University of Portsmouth
Joseph Gretton – Nottingham Trent University
Samuel Cheema – Kingston University
Christopher Cooke – St Marys
Staff
Andrew Miller – Team Manager
Matt Bradbury – Head Coach
Simon Hopkins – Asst Coach
Andrew Marshall – Equipment Manager / Fitness Coach