Concussed players won’t be rushed back

Phantoms could be without defenceman Scott Robson for another month.

The former Great Britain Under 18 and Under 20 international suffered concussion when on the receiving end of a hit from Sheffield Steeldogs forward Ashley Calvert on January 8.

Coach Slava Koulikov is adamant Robson won’t be rushed back into action – and the same applies for another defenceman, Ben Russell, who has had a couple of spells out with concussion of late.

Koulikov said: “It is not the first time that Robbo has suffered a concussion and we need to make sure he is 100 per-cent right before he returns.

“I would not be surprised if we don’t see him during February.

“I have spoken to Ben about his situation and we have decided that he needs to have a full week without any symptoms – such as headaches or dizziness – before he starts light skating again.”

Forward Marc Levers continues his rehabilitation following hernia surgery while Will Weldon’s game-time is being carefully managed until the full extent of his knee problem is known.

Phantoms were also without ill import Petr Stepanek last weekend and are monitoring his condition.