BREAKING NEWS: Cup Final dates announced

Peterborough Phantoms have confirmed the dates of their English Premier League Cup clashes against Milton Keynes.

The opening leg is at Planet Ice on Sunday, March 12 (5.30pm) with the return in Milton Keynes on Saturday, March 18 (7pm).

Phantoms have reached the final of the knockout competition for the second successive season.

They were runners-up in 2015/16 after being beaten 12-6 on aggregate by Guildford in the final.

* Phantoms also have an EPL fixture switch later this month.

They will now travel to Swindon on Wednesday, February 15.

They had initially been due to host Manchester that night, but the Phoenix have withdrawn from the league.