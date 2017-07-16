ADMISSION PRICES: Rates for 2017-18 set at Planet Ice

Peterborough Phantoms have set their matchday admission prices for next season.

It’s £12.50 for adults, £8 for concessions, £7.50 for children aged between 10-16, and £33 for a family of two adults and two children.

Under 10s get in free to all games.

The club have also announced their season-ticket deals for next term.

Adults are priced at £255 for renewals and £270 for new applicants and it’s £160 and £170 respectively for concessions.

Renewing children aged between 10-16 pay £115 with new applications priced at £120.

Family season tickets are £660 for existing holders to renew, and £700 for new applications.

Season tickets include entry to all league games, cup clashes excluding quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals, and pre-season matches.

Phantoms are one of nine teams in NIHL Division One South next season.

It also features Bracknell Bees, Basingstoke Bison, Cardiff Fire, Invicta Dynamos, London Raiders, Milton Keynes Thunder, Streatham and Swindon Wildcats.

They will play each other twice at home and twice away for a 32-game season.

Phantoms also feature in a 12-team NIHL National Cup competition, which will include sides from the South and North set-ups.

They are in Group B along with northern sides, and old English Premier League adversaries, Sheffield Steeldogs and Hull Pirates.

The National Cup features eight group games with the sides playing each other twice at home and twice away.

The top two in each group will advance to knockout stages in early 2018.

And Phantoms are one of six teams enlisted for the NIHL Autumn Trophy competition.

They are in Group 1 alongside Basingstoke and Sheffield and will play both teams once at home and once away with the top two going on to the semi-finals.