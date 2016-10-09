Search

MATCH REPORT: City side find Swindon too hot to handle

Wahebe Darge scored his first Phantoms goal at Swindon last night.

Wahebe Darge scored his first Phantoms goal at Swindon last night.

0
Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms paid the price for two sloppy starts when succumbing to the hottest team in the English Premier League last night (October 8).

Component:1.7620577.1475996563, , ,$mergedBody