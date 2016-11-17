Lane misses out on Winter Olympics

Kim Lane made her mark on the international stage when representing the Great Britiain women’s side recently.

The Crowland teenager was part of a squad which competed in a Winter Olympics Preliminary Qualifying Round Two tournament in Kazhakstan.

The GB side beat Mexico 3-2 in their opening fixture with Lane launching a late fightback that saw all of their goals arrive in the final eight minutes.

She found the net again as GB fell to a 4-3 defeat against Poland in their second outing and their dreams of advancing were ended by a 3-1 reverse at the hands of the host nation, who qualified for the next stage.

Lane said: “My aim was to be an important and reliable member of the team and I feel I did that.

“I was happy with my performance across all three games and was fortunate to play on a line with two experienced and extremely talented players in Angelia Taylor and Katie Henry.

“It was nice to get a couple of goals at crucial times even though they weren’t the prettiest I’ll ever score.

“We recovered well from a slow start against Mexico and I believe we were the better team in both games we lost.

“I think we just need more time to gel as a squad. The average age is 22 and I feel we can go on to be very successful.”

The focus of the GB squad will now shift towards their World Championship event next April. They play in Division Two, Group A against Holland, North Korea, Slovenia, Australia and host nation South Korea.

Lane added: “I am very excited about the World Championships coming up.

“We have a great and very professional programme that I am very honoured to be involved in. I just hope we can get that bounce we deserve!”