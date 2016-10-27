GB star Kim has sights set on Winter Olympics

Kim Lane means business – on and off the ice.

The Crowland talent is gearing up for international duty next week when the Great Britain women’s team take part in Winter Olympics qualifying.

GB take on Poland, Mexico and host nation Kazhakstan, with the winning team from this event then going onto another stage at the beginning of December.

And 19 year-old Lane is hopeful of continuing to establish herself at senior level after representing her country in World Championship events during the past two seasons.

She said: “It’s a huge honour to represent GB and I’m particularly excited to be playing in a Winter Olympics qualifier.

“It’s a tournament in which I want to step up from being known as a younger player on the team, to someone who is strong and reliable in all situations.

“We will travel out next week with high expectations. Mexico are a new team for us to face, but we have played Poland and Kazhakstan in World Championships games in the past and they have always been close.

“They are big teams compared to us, but we always give them a run for their money and there have never been more than a couple of goals in it. I think it will really come down to who wants it more.”

Lane, the daughter of Phantoms owners Dave and Jo, combines her on-ice exploits with forging a career off it.

Along with her brother, Islanders netminder Dan, she is behind a new shop – Hockey Dog – based at Planet Ice.

It offers everything from Phantoms merchandise to hockey equipment for players of all ages and abilities.

Lane added: “My father is always looking for a new business venture. He let me loose with a budget earlier this year and the challenge of making the shop happen.

“It hasn’t been easy and sometimes I’ve had to learn the hard way.

“My brother has recently just joined me in the new venture as we look to start putting business online very shortly.

“We hope together to make a success of the shop and of course thank our parents for such a great opportunity.

“Business has already been great. The Phantoms Academy Club and recreational teams have given us brilliant support.

“Our aim is to make it simple for players to get hold of the equipment they want without having to make a trip to Sheffield, which has been the closest shop of this kind to Peterborough until now.”