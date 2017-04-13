Double delight for Islanders . . . now they head for the treble

It’s two down and one to go for Peterborough Islanders.

The city side completed an honours double last weekend when adding the National Ice Hockey League South Division Two Cup crown to their East division title.

Stevie Johnson’s men beat Wightlink Buccaneers 5-2 at the semi-final stage with Clint Herring hitting a hat-trick.

Shaun Yardley and Brad Moore also found the net to set up a final clash against West division champions Cardiff Fire, who had the benefit of home advantage in an event held at the Ice Arena Wales.

But they couldn’t live with Islanders who roared to a 5-0 triumph against a side who had not previously tasted defeat all season.

Herring and Yardley struck again with Ken Bavin, Connor Stokes and Brad Wright completing the scoring.

Wright grabbed his first goal of the season in his first shift of the afternoon late in the third period.

The victory came complete with a shut-out for netminder Dan Lane, who played through the pain of an ear injury all weekend.

Johnson said: “We were unbelievably good in the final. It was definitely our best performance in the biggest game of a brilliant season.

“I’m just delighted for the boys to win it after what happened last season. We were leading the final against Chelmsford when we were on the receiving end of some poor decisions and ended up losing to a late goal.

“It’s safe to say the boys didn’t need a lot of motivation last weekend and I’m delighted for them and the owners that they lifted the trophy.”

But Islanders aren’t done there - they are also gunning for play-off glory in an attempt to complete a terrific treble.

They take on the Bristol Pitbulls, who are based in Oxford, this weekend in a semi-final clash.

The away leg is on Saturday with the return at Planet Ice on Sunday (5pm). Admission is £5 for adults, £3 for children and Phantoms season-ticket holders.

Johnson added: “To win one trophy was a massive achievement and two is even better. Adding a third piece of silverware would be the perfect end to our final season under the Islanders name.”

Chelsmford and Cardiff contest the other semi with the two winning teams meeting over two legs the following weekend.