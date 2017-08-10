Huge entry for City Summer Regatta

Have your say

Peterborough City Rowing Club’s tw0-day Summer Regatta this weekend has attracted a whopping entry of over 1,000 crews.

On Saturday there will be 580 boats racing over the 1,000-metre course at Thorpe Meadows and on Sunday 550 will race over the shorter 500-metre distance.

The club have extended the racing day on Saturday by starting earlier than usual at 8am in order to fit in as many competitors as possible.

Sunday’s programme starts at 8.30am.

Spectators are welcome. Admission is free.