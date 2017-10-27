Unbeaten City have their sights set on even further progress

The cream has finally risen to the top of the mens East Premier A Division.

Unbeaten City of Peterborough’s 6-2 win over Spalding at Bretton Gate last weekend means the five pre-season title favourites now occupy the top five places.

And fourth-placed City expect to make further progress this Saturday when they travel to winless Blueharts as top three sides St Albans and Wapping face each other.

“The title contenders have established themselves at the top now,” City manager Graham Finding stated. “And we can close the gap to the top further this weekend by winning at Blueharts.

“They’ve only picked up one point so far, but we have a long history of competitive games against them so we will again take nothing for granted. Spalding showed just hard beating these teams at the bottom can be.”

City were 2-2 at half-time against Spalding as goals from Adam Wilson and Ross Ambler were cancelled out by Robert Dalton and Stuart Cunnington.

But City’s superior pace and fitness came to the fore in the second half as Ambler, Joe Finding, Manish Patel and Danny Sisson all scored.

Spalding actually moved off the bottom despite a fifth straight defeat on goal difference. They host bottom club Ipswich this Saturday.

City should be unchanged for a third straight game at Blueharts.

City of Peterborough Ladies’ stunning debut season in the East Premier Division continued with a 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

Goals from Anna Faux and Jeorgia Carr saw City 2-1 up at the break, but Ipswich equalised late on from a short corner to finally break down the resistance of outstanding goalkeeper Holly Riches and her well-organised defence.

This was still a tremendous result for City as Ipswich had won their previous four matches in the top flight.

City are fourth and put their 100 per cent home record on the line this Saturday when mid-table St Albans seconds visit Bretton Gate (2.30pm).

City of Peterborough 4ths are top of the ladies Division Four North West table after a 10-0 hammering of Alford seconds. Ed Whybrow, Katie Rowe and Helena Wilson all scored twice. Also on the scioresheet were Liz Dakin, Miriam Wood, Sally Leeds and Abbie Carter.

The win sets City up nicely for this weekend’s local derby against Bourne Deeping seconds.

There was a first defeat for March men in Division Three North West. They were beaten 4-3 at home by Bourne Deeping seconds and lost top spot as a result.

It’s been a real tale of woe for Spalding men this season. The club’s first XI, second XI. third XI, fourth XI and sixth XI have lost every single East League match so far!

Spalding fifths are riding high in Division Six North West though. They made it three wins in five matches with a 4-0 success over Bourne Deeping sixths .