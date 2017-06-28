TOURNAMENTS: Sweet Saturday success for Puddings as Blinders peak on Sunday

Sticky Toffee Puddings and Peaky Blinders were the winners at the annual City of Peterborough 7s tournaments (June 24/25).

The hockey accompanies the sports club beer festival and mens and mixed tournaments attracted bumper entries.

Nine teams played in the mens event on Saturday with Sticky Toffee Puddings retaining their title with a 3-0 win over Ragamuffins in the final.

Cameron Heald, Adam Wilson and Chris Porter scored the goals in the final. Heald (Bath Buccaneers) and Porter (East Grinstead) play National League hockey.

Peaky Blinders came out on top of a 14-team mixed entry on Sunday. They saw off Brummitt kings Camp Retro 3-2 in the final with goals from Oliver Ward (2) and Becky Wadsworth.

Peaky Blinders were put together by former City player Tom Wadsworth who now plays National League hockey for Olton and West Warwicks. Toby Hayward-Bourne and Chris Porter scored for Retro.

Ragamuffins and Jurassic Beavers were losing semi-finalists in the mixed event.

Peaky Blinders and G and Ts were losing semi-finalists in the mens competition.